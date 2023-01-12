Punjab Pradesh Congress sees a chance of revival

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, January 11

With the Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ kicking off from Fatehgarh Sahib, the Punjab Congress leadership sees a chance of the party’s revival as leaders feel an undercurrent against the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The leaders feel that the standoff between civil services officers and the Bhagwant Mann government over handling of the corruption cases by the Vigilance Bureau will add to the undercurrent against AAP.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the nine-day yatra would give an opportunity to the Congress to offer an alternative to people. “Learning from the mistakes, the party leaders will expose AAP. The anger against AAP is visible on the ground. The Congress needs to project a person, who has credibility and maturity to lead the party,” he said.

The yatra is already seen rejuvenating the party cadre that was low on morale after losing the 2022 Assembly elections. “Many grassroot workers, who had left the party to join AAP, are coming back,” said another leader, while pointing out that the first day of the yatra saw good response from cross-section of society as the yatra moved from Fatehgarh Sahib to Khanna.

With the 2024 General Election on mind, Rahul trained guns on the ruling BJP at the Centre, saying the yatra was undertaken to hear people out. But Congress leaders are learnt to have urged him to expose the state government over the “deteriorating law and order” and other issues.

