Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

Amritsar, April 9

In view of the Khalsa Sajna Divas (Vaisakhi) on April 13, the Akal Takht has directed all Sikhs to recite ‘Mool Mantra’ and ‘Guru Mantra’ at their place for the prosperity of the community.

This was directed by the Five High Priests, including Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh, Takht Patna Sahib additional Head Granthi Giani Gurdial Singh and Golden Temple Granthi Giani Gurminder Singh after having a meeting here today.

They directed the global Sikh community to pray for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners). “Every Sikh living in any part of the world to recite ‘Mool Mantra’ at 9 am on April 13 at their places for five minutes, fix Khalsa flag atop their homes, shun materialistic ways and embrace Sikhism by being ‘sabat surat’ and partaking ‘amritsanchar’ (baptism)’ in the light of the spirit of the occasion,” they directed.

Sparing thought for the 40 years of Operation Blue Star attack on Golden Temple and other Sikh shrines in June 1984, they directed the Sikh community to commemorate ‘Ghallughara Divas’ on June 6 by holding ‘Shaheedi’ programmes at the gurdwaras.

