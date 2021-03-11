Youth urged to attend prayer meeting for Sidhu Moosewala wearing turbans

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

The last prayer for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala will take place at Baharli Anaj Mandi in Mansa on June 8.

Giving this information in a video, an associate of the family urged the youth to attend the prayer meeting wearing turbans. He said that would be a real tribute to the singer who was proud of his heritage.

Photo from FB page of Sidhu Moosewala

The singer was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29 a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security.

