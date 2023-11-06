Prayers for release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

Pro-Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s parents and kin of those detained in Assam’s Dibrugarh Jail under the NSA (National Security Act), performed ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht today seeking release of the ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) and eradication of drugs in Punjab.

Balwinder Kaur, mother of Amritpal, said the prayers would be held at all the five Sikh Takhts and the purpose was to pray for all ‘Bandi Singhs’ who have been languishing in various jails of the country at the behest of Centre and state governments. “We chalked out a programme to hold Akhand Path at the five Takhts with the support of ‘sangat’ demanding release of all ‘Bandi Singhs’ and to sensitise the youth against drug abuse and partake ‘amritsanchar’ (baptism ceremony). We started it off from the Akal Takht,” she said.

While Amritpal’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was absent, his father Tarsem Singh was present on the occasion along with others including SGPC member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, who has been leading SGPC lawyers’ panel fighting for ‘Bandi Singhs’, including Dibrugarh detainees’ cases.

