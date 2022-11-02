Prayers held for 1984 victims

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) today organised an Ardas (prayer) at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in a day-long programme to remember the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Later in the evening, candles were lit at the ‘Wall of Truth’ at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib. The wall of truth has the names of all those died in the riots that followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Some 2,800 Sikhs died in Delhi as per official numbers even though it is estimated that deaths could have been more in numbers.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said 38 years have passed but the Sikh community was yet to get justice.

Though the recent constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) had sent Sajjan Kumar and others guilty behind bars, a majority of culprits have not been booked.

Meanwhile, lawyer HS Phoolka, who contested numerous cases of anti-Sikh riot victims, said the riots which started after the assassination of PM Indira Gandhi, were pre-meditated and not an impromptu reaction.

