Pre-arrest bail granted to 2 AAP ministers, five others

Chandigarh, September 20

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, today granted anticipatory bail to Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and Anmol Gagan Maan along with five other AAP leaders.

They were booked on October 6, 2021, for allegedly injuring policemen while marching towards the Raj Bhawan against the killing of eight persons, including four farmers, in Lakhimpur Kheri.

