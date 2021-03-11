Premonition? Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's last track was about death

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, May 29

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala had recently sung a song which stressed “he would die at a young age”. In the track titled ‘The last ride’, which was written by Moosewala himself, the singer wrote his funeral procession would be taken out at a young age.

The lyrics are “Chobbar de chehre utte noor dassda ni ehda uthuga jawani ch janaja mithiye”. Minutes after his death, the song ‘The Last Ride’ is being widely shared by his followers on social media expressing deep shock over his death.

In another track titled ‘Everybody hurts’ in his latest Album ‘No name’, the lyrics revolved around feeling lonely and suicidal thoughts. In the last stanza of the same song, he sings: “Lagda jazbatan da collide ho gaya ae…. Menu maaf kari zindagi suicide ho gaya ae.”

