Preneet gets into poll mode

Patiala, March 22
Even before her formal announcement as a Lok Sabha candidate, MP Preneet Kaur, who recently joined the BJP, seems to have already entered the campaign mode. From seeking the blessing of a sect head to hitting out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the 79-year-old four-time MP is leaving no stone unturned to prove her credentials for the ticket.
In a significant development, Preneet sought the blessings of Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of the Radha Soami sect. This meeting holds importance as the Radha Soami dera at Beas commands a significant following within the Patiala constituency.
The veteran politician also hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not visiting his home constituency Sangrur, where 13 people had died after consuming spurious liquor, and said, “CM Mann had the time to fly off to Delhi to protest the arrest of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.”
While other political parties, including the BJP, Congress and SAD, are yet to announce their Lok Sabha candidates, the ruling AAP leaders have started mobilising their cadre. AAP insiders said MLAs had been directed to hold meetings in all nine Assembly constituencies for LS candidate Balbir Singh.
Interestingly, Balbir was detained today by the Delhi police for protesting against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.
