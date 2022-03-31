Prepare own seed, farmers in Punjab told

Moga, March 30
The Agriculture Department has appealed to the farmers to prepare their own wheat seed for next cropping season instead of shelling out money to obtain it from government and private agencies. The appeal has come in wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine, which has not only escalated price of wheat across the globe, but has also led to the shortage of foodgrain.
The market price of wheat has already increased to Rs 2,500 per quintal in Punjab even as the Union Government has fixed Rs 2,015 as minimum support price. —
