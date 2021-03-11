Prepared to tackle Covid surge: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Amid the looming threat of new wave, CM Bhagwant Mann today said the state was fully prepared to tackle any surge in Covid cases.

Participating in a virtual meeting of the CMs convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of rising Covid cases, Mann said, “Punjab has evolved an effective mechanism to tackle any sort of new wave. The state already has ample resources to deal with any sort of insurgency.”

“The situation is under control in Punjab and every step will be further taken to protect the lives of people.”

The CM said, “The medical and paramedical staff of the state, who are the real Covid warriors, are better equipped to face any rise in cases.”

Mann said 97% of the state’s total population had already got the first dose of the Covid vaccine, 76% had taken the double dose as compared to the national percentage of 87% and 5.11 lakh beneficiaries had got the booster dose.

At present, the state had only 176 active Covid, he said, adding that on an average 25 cases were coming every day.

“At present, no patient is critical or in the ICU in the state,” Mann added.

