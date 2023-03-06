Prepone PSEB Class XII practicals: Students

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 5

Thousands of Class XII students appearing for the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams are worried as it may not be possible for them to appear in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on May 7.

Students and their parents say that the CBSE Class XII exams will be over by March 15 and they will get enough time to prepare for the NEET exam, but the PSEB Class XII exams, which started from February 20, will continue till April 21. The practical exams will start from April 25 and are to be completed by May 9 while the NEET exam is on May 7. In such a situation, how will they be able to appear for NEET?

They said the PSEB was yet to announce the new date for the English paper which was cancelled. The students, appearing for the CBSE and other board exams, will have enough time to prepare for the NEET exam, whereas students of the PSEB would remain busy in practical exams till May 9.

They have urged the Punjab Government to advance practicals and hold English exam early, otherwise it will adversely affect their future.