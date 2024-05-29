 Sangrur: Prestige at stake, AAP puts best foot forward to wrest its ‘political capital’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Sangrur: Prestige at stake, AAP puts best foot forward to wrest its ‘political capital’

Sangrur: Prestige at stake, AAP puts best foot forward to wrest its ‘political capital’

Ruling party candidate had lost to SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann in 2022 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

Sangrur: Prestige at stake, AAP puts best foot forward to wrest its ‘political capital’

CM Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow in favour of AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Lehra. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Sangrur, May 28

As the day of contest for the “Battle Royale” of Punjab in the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat draws near, the big guns in fray here are going all out to woo voters. With the ruling AAP going all guns blazing to wrest its “political capital” back from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) sitting MP Simranjit Singh Mann, the other parties have mostly left the candidates on their own, albeit with little support from their “friends” within their respective political parties.

Congress’ Sukhpal Khaira campaigns in Malerkotla.

After all, personal reputation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his three Cabinet colleagues — party candidate and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora — as mass leaders is at stake here, since all four of them represent Assembly segments falling in the Sangrur LS seat.

CM Mann has represented this constituency as an MP for AAP for eight years — from 2014 to 2022 — before the ruling party lost the elections to Simranjit Singh Mann in the bypoll necessitated by Bhagwant Mann’s resignation after he became the CM.

The loss of Sangrur was a big blow to AAP, and to the CM personally, especially when the bypoll was held just two months after the party had stormed to power, winning 92 of 117 Assembly seats. The voters here gave their mandate to Simranjit Singh Mann, who rode to success amidst inflamed Sikh emotions after the “mysterious” death of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Asked about the voter choice in 2022, in the wake of Sangrur rejecting the party, after electing AAP MLAs in all nine Assembly segments of the parliamentary constituency, Gunbir Singh of Dhuri quipped: “Sadda nahin kasoor, sadda zila Sangrur”, referring to the Sangrur tradition of going against the grain in each election.

Interestingly, when AAP lost in Lok Sabha elections from everywhere in the country in 2019, it was only Sangrur that sent an MP from the party (Bhagwant Mann) to the Lok Sabha. No wonder that for AAP, the battle here is a matter of prestige. This explains the multiple roadshows held by CM Mann in favour of Hayer today at Lehra, Dirba and Dhuri.

In this election, the party faces a formidable challenge from former AAP leader and present Congress candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira, besides sitting MP Simranjit Singh Mann. Khaira, who many call the “one-man Opposition” to AAP, is also getting enough eyeballs here to make the contest very close.

Though being referred to and dismissed by AAP in its campaign as an outsider (since he hails from Bholath in Doaba region), Khaira told The Tribune: “My reputation as a leader who does not succumb to pressure from government in power has travelled in Sangrur and is getting me a lot of support from voters here, who are generally anti-establishment. Also, in two years, AAP has not been able to deliver on the development front. Two medical colleges were proposed for Sangrur, but there is no sign of these.

He added: “The district, being the home district of CM, sees a wide section of employees camping and protesting here against unfulfilled promises, which has also turned the voters against them.”

The huge row of the yellow police barricades outside the Dreamland Colony, where Mann has a house is proof of the long agitations witnessed regularly in the city.

On the other hand, AAP also faces the issues of rampant drug abuse and incidents of snatching by addicts, including in Mann’s own constituency of Dhuri. At the bus stand of Malerkotla Chowk, The Tribune team found an addict lying unconscious, while another woman was begging for alms to feed her family, after her son had stolen away all the money to buy “chitta”.

Kulwant Singh, who works in a rice shelling and export unit here, when asked about the drug issue being a major issue in the CM’s constituency, said: “No one dares to speak against the smugglers. The only thing that I as an individual can do is to financially help the families of victims. The police and administration know everything but they prefer not to act. We have accepted that things will not change.”

Realising this, AAP candidate Meet Hayer has started addressing the issue. In his election campaign, he has started saying he will rid the youth here of drug addiction, open a new university for higher education, promote sports and industrialisation for improving employment generation here.

While Simranjit Singh Mann continues to seek mandate on issues concerning Sikhs, BJP candidate Arvind Khanna, is trying to woo the urban voters with a pro-Hindu agenda. His past reputation of opening many employment vistas for local residents, when he was an MLA, are holding him in good stead in urban areas.

The voters of Sangrur, when asked about the status of different parties in the Lok Sabha poll this time, refuse to reveal their mind, while counting the plusses and minuses of AAP candidate Meet Hayer, Congress’ Sukhpal Khaira, SAD’s Iqbal Singh Jhunda, BJP’s Arvind Khanna and sitting MP and SAD(A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann.

“It is a multi-cornered contest. Each of these candidates have their own pockets of influence. It is very difficult to predict the mood of the voter. But you must remember that voters of Sangrur generally throw a surprise candidate,” said Rajinder Singh, a resident of Sangrur city.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sangrur #Simranjit Singh Mann


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘While they seemed to have nothing, they also had everything’: Justin Langer after visiting Lucknow Super Giants masseur's 1-room dwelling in Mumbai’s Dharavi

2
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

3
India

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region

4
India

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

5
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

6
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

7
India

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

8
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

9
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

10
Delhi

Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight

The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...

Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected

Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Delhi government imposes fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage

Why is Kejriwal campaigning in Punjab if he has serious health issues, asks BJP

L-G orders investigation into nursing homes’ registration

After Vivek Vihar fire, hospital shuts down West Delhi branch

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans