Previous govts 'looted' exchequer, we are spending every penny on people's welfare: Kejriwal

PTI

Dhuri (Punjab), November 27

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed previous governments in Punjab for allegedly “looting” the state exchequer.

He also called his party-led dispensations in Punjab and Delhi “honest”, saying, “we have not come here to enjoy power" but to serve people.

He further said his party, which he claimed did not have any money power, defeated several "big" political parties in Punjab and Delhi with "people's blessings".

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering after the launch of the Punjab government's pilgrimage scheme 'Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present on this occasion.

Kejriwal said, “Today is a pious day. It is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. On this day, I am happy to note that Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana for elderly people started in Punjab.” The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said none of the governments facilitated people for 'tirth yatra' in the past 75 years.

After the country's independence, it was the AAP government in Delhi which brought this scheme a few years ago, he said, adding that till now 80,000 people were taken on pilgrimage.

Slamming previous governments, Kejriwal said all such dispensations were filling their own coffers.

“It was not like they did not have funds and it is not like we have more funds. But the money which was being spent on your pilgrimage, used to be looted,” said Kejriwal.

“There are honest governments in Punjab and Delhi and these governments spend each single penny on you, your electricity, medicines, your children's education and tirth yatra,” he said.

The Delhi CM said many people ask them how AAP defeated many "big" parties in Delhi and Punjab.

“We tell them we may not have money power, but we defeated these parties with your blessings,” he said.

Kejriwal said, “Those undertaking the 'tirth yatra' today will seek blessings for their families, but in their hearts, they will also seek blessings for Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP and Punjab's progress.”

Referring to several welfare schemes, Kejriwal said people availing free treatment, parents of children whose future is shaped with schemes of the AAP dispensation, all of them give them their blessings, "which means a lot for us".

Kejriwal said the Mann government is opening 'aam aadmi clinics' to provide free medical facilities to patients. He further said the condition of major hospitals in Punjab was also being improved.

#Arvind Kejriwal