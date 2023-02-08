Previous govts neglected border districts, says Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, February 7

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today criticised previous state governments for neglecting border districts as he invited local businessmen to be a part of the investors’ summit slated to be held in Mohali on February 23 and 24.

The CM said he found it ironic that despite being at the forefront during wars, the Centre never recognised struggle of residents of border areas. “This has eroded economic base of the districts located near the International Border. These areas were the main centres of economic activity during undivided Punjab. Locals have been forced to bear the brunt of myopic policies of previous governments,” he said.

He added that the AAP government was finalising a policy for holistic development of border districts. “We are aware that development in these areas does not match with development seen in other parts of the state. We are preparing a new policy which will take care of all aspects of development. This will lead to employment generation,” the CM said.

Mann added that he had visited Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad to bring investment. “Now, entrepreneurs from all over India are ready to come to Punjab. We invite you to give suggestions for the new policy,” he said.

