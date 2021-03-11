Previous state assembly members not entitled to positional security cover, Punjab tells HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 9

The State of Punjab on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the member of the previous State Assembly (2017) would no longer be entitled to “positional security cover”.

In an affidavit placed before Justice Anil Kshetarpal’s Bench, the State said security cover beyond positional norms could be provided on threat perception assessment basis.

The affidavit by Punjab AIG, Security, Varinder Paul Singh was submitted by Senior Deputy Advocate-General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala in response to a petition filed by senior Akali leader Gulzar Singh Ranike.

Quoting the State security policy, the AIG said personal security cover to an individual may be provided either on the basis of position held by him or an assessment of threat perception. The petitioner’s term as an MLA ended in 2017.

“Now there is no specific threat to the petitioner as per received threat perception reports. The petitioner is no longer holding the elected position. Due to this reason, he is no longer eligible for positional security cover within the framework of the State Security Policy,” the reply added.

It was also stated that the competent authority had approved the withdrawal of security from former ministers, former MLAs and private protectees. As such, the provision of personal security cover at state expense was not warranted in the petitioner’s case “within the framework of the State Security Policy”.

It was added that the Security Policy stipulated that the police officers were recruited, trained and maintained at a huge cost borne by the taxpayer. As such, they were meant to be deployed for the protection of the community.

Providing police officers to individuals for their protection at the taxpayer’s costs was not the function of the State or the government. “Personal protection at State expense was always meant to be an exception, and not the rule.”

Taking up the matter, Justice Kshetarpal fixed the case for further hearing on July 11 after Ranike’s counsel prayed for some time to study the reply and assist the Court in the matter.