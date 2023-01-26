President Medal for 3 Punjab Police officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today announced the names of the Punjab Police officers to be awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Three IPS officers, including Additional Director General of Police, Provisioning and Modernisation, G Nageswara Rao; Inspector General of Police, Border Range, Amritsar, Mohnish Chawla; and Senior Superintendent of Police, Muktsar, Opinderjit Singh Ghuman have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ferozepur Range, Ranjit Singh, and four PPS officers, including Commandant, RTC, PAP, Jalandhar, Mandeep Singh; ADCP, City-2, Amritsar, Prabhjot Singh Virk; DSP, Vigilance Bureau, Sangrur unit, Parminder Singh; and DSP, CID unit, Sangrur, Charanpal Singh; are among 15 officers who have been selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The remaining officers include Inspector Tajinder Singh, Inspector Harjinder Singh, SI Daljit Singh, SI Jagtar Singh, SI Baljit Kaur, SI Jugal Kishore, ASI Raj Kumar, ASI Jaspal Singh, ASI Rakesh Chopra, and ASI Piara Singh.

Congratulating the awardees, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav expressed gratitude to the Central and state governments for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the entire police force.

