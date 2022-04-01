Principal among three booked

Sangrur, March 31
Two days after Devinder Singh, a clerk of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology died by suicide at his office due to the alleged harassment by his seniors, the Lehra police have booked three persons for abetment of suicide.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Jagar Singh (Investigating Officer), said, “We have registered a case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against college principal Satish Kansal, registrar Sandeep Bajaj and assistant registrar Madan Lal. The deceased had accused the trio of harassing him under the garb of an inquiry related to financial misappropriation, which took place in 2013.” —
