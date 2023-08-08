Principal found drunk during Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains’ visit, suspended

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, August 7

A school principal was suspended when he was allegedly found drunk during local MLA and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains’ visit here today.

The suspended principal, Kuldeep Singh, is posted at Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Dher village.

The minister said he had received a complaint against the principal in this regard. He went to the school today and found him drunk.

The principal confessed that he was drunk following which orders were issued for his suspension, said the minister. Bains said he had announced a grant of Rs 1 crore each to the schools at Dher village and the nearby Bassowal village.

