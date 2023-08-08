Principal found drunk during Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains’ visit, suspended

Anandpur Sahib, August 7
A school principal was suspended when he was allegedly found drunk during local MLA and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains’ visit here today.
The suspended principal, Kuldeep Singh, is posted at Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Dher village.
The minister said he had received a complaint against the principal in this regard. He went to the school today and found him drunk.
The principal confessed that he was drunk following which orders were issued for his suspension, said the minister. Bains said he had announced a grant of Rs 1 crore each to the schools at Dher village and the nearby Bassowal village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...