Principals to visit Singapore

Chandigarh, March 2
The Punjab School Education Department will dispatch the second batch of 30 govt school principals for Singapore on March 3.
Harjot Singh Bains said the next batch of 30 principals will be dispatched for international-level education training at the National Institute of Education International, Singapore, from March 4 to March 11.
