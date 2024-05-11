Priority to eliminate drug menace: Channi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

Carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution, Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today filed his nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Channi repeatedly flashed it as his pictures were being clicked at the entry gate to the office of District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal. He said he was carrying a copy of the Constitution to save it. He held a rally close to the District Administrative Complex where party leaders, including AICC observer Harish Chaudhary, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Jalandhar MP Rana Gurjeet Singh, MLAs Pargat Singh, Bawa Henry, Sukhwinder Kotli and Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia joined him. Addressing the media, Channi said his main priority would be to end drug menace in Jalandhar.

#Charanjit Channi #Congress #drug menace #Lok Sabha