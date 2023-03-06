Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Tarn Taran, March 5

Seven officials of the Goindwal Sahib jail were suspended and five of them arrested after a video went viral in which gangsters claimed responsibility for the murder of two members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, both accused in the Moosewala case, during the February 26 prison clash.

Sukhchain Gill, IGP, said Iqbal Singh Brar, Vijay Kumar, Jaspal Singh, three ASIs and an SI had been suspended. The video purportedly shows Sachin Bhiwani and Ankit Sirsa of the Bishnoi gang celebrating the killing of Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh.

The jail authorities have already shifted 18 inmates to jails in other states to avoid any more clashes. Sources say of the 25 accused persons in the Moosewala case lodged in the Goindwal jail, 18 have been shifted to jails in Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Ropar, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar. The Tarn Taran police had booked seven persons — Manpreet Bhau, Sachin Bhiwani, Ankit, Kashish, Rajinder, Arshad Khan and Malkit Singh — all members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, after the clash.

