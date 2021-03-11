Prisoners celebrate Rakhi

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 11

Emotions ran high on Raksha Bandhan as the Sangrur jail on Thursday opened its gates for women who visited to tie rakhis on the wrist of their brothers.

“In routine, our other family members come to the jail to meet my brother. I get a chance to meet my brother every year on Raksha Bandhan,” said Balwinder, sister of an inmate.

Another visitor, Jasbir Kaur, said her brother was falsely implicated by the police. “We are fighting for justice and I am hopeful he will be out of jail next time,” she added.

We made special arrangements to allow all sisters to meet their brothers. We gave maximum time to everyone,” said Manjit Singh Brar, Sangrur jail superintendent.