Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Patiala, December 1

Cabinet Minister Harpal Cheema today inaugurated an IndianOil Corporation (IOC) station outside the Central Jail, Patiala, that will be operated by prisoners.

Black flags waved at Punjab FM Harpal Cheema Protesting members of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union showed black flags and marched towards the venue where Finance Minister Harpal Cheema was attending a programme in Patiala

Various employee unions were up in arms against the government for not releasing the pending installments of DA and also demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme

ADGP, Jails, Arunpal Singh, IG, Jails, Roop Kumar Arrora, Deputy Commissioner, Sakshi Sawhney, and IOC’s CJM Piyush Mittal were present.

Cheema said the government had aimed to set up 12 fuel stations outside jails across the state of which four had been operational in Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur, and Ferozepur.

Cheema said with the installation of petrol pumps, revenue for the Jail Department would increase and these funds be utilised for the improvement of the department. He emphasised that these petrol pumps, operated under the Punjab Jail Development Board and the IOC, were being managed by well-behaved prisoners.

He said this initiative not only benefited the financial health of the department but also contributed to the well-being of prisoners.

Those serving sentences for various reasons would now have the opportunity to work outside the jail premises, thus contributing to their mental and physical well-being. ADGP, Jails Department, Arunpal Singh added that apart from selling fuel, the facility would include a cafe, bakery and retail outlet.

