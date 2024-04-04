Private clubs using Abohar MC property sans permission, officials in trouble

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 3

The Chief Vigilance Officer of a local government department has directed the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Abohar, to fix responsibility and take action against negligent officials after the department observed that there is substance in a complaint filed by the Retired Municipal Employees’ Welfare Association, which had alleged that rules had been violated. The government has also sought an action taken report within a week.

Morning Club in Nehru Park built on the property of Municipal Corporation, Abohar. Tribune Photo

A Vigilance team had visited Abohar for two days in December last year to investigate the allegations. It was found that the Morning Club was illegally allowed to use the MC property in Nehru Park without following due process.

The Commissioner has been told to send a list of erring officials/employees within a week for departmental action.

According to the inquiry report, the MC officials had failed to present any document of permission to run the privately-owned City Health Club in the same park on the MC premises.

An MC Engineer had served a notice on the club authorities on March 10, 2023, and directed them to vacate the building within seven days. However, on December 14, the Vigilance team found that the club was being run despite the notice having been issued nine months ago.

The MC had also allotted a room for an ayurvedic dispensary in the park without seeking permission from the government. On March 10, 2023, the MC Engineer had served a seven-day notice on the dispensary incharge to vacate the premises, but the team found some medicines stacked there in December 2023. No further action had been taken.

A room for an Ayushman dispensary was constructed by the MC in the park, but no approval had been obtained from the government. Curiously, though the MC had itself allotted a room for the purpose, yet subsequently ordered the dispensary incharge to vacate it!

The report also censured the MC for not constructing a boundary wall to safeguard its property outside a homoeopathic hospital, though tenders were invited twice in the past six years.

The Commissioner has been told to identify the negligent officials/employees responsible for the lapses and submit a report within seven days.

