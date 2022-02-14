Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

Capt Amarinder’s govt was run by BJP: Priyanka | Navjot Sidhu chooses not to address gathering

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Punjab CM Charanjit Channi in Dhuri. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Kotkapura/Dhuri, February 13

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday targeted Capt Amarinder Singh, saying that he had to be replaced as he was running the government on the directions of the BJP at the Centre.

‘AAP has emerged from right-wing RSS’

AAP is a branch of the RSS. As BJP came to power in 2014 by touting its Gujarat model, AAP is also selling its Delhi model in Punjab. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Addressing a public meeting at Kotkapura in support of Congress candidate Ajaipal Singh Sandhu ahead of the February 20 poll, she also accused AAP of planning to govern Punjab from Delhi, as per the dictates of party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

On Captain being removed as Punjab CM in September last year, she said: “It is true there were some deficiencies in our government here, which we addressed. The government had stopped running from Punjab. It was running from Delhi. It was being run by the BJP-led government. That is why we had to change the government,” Priyanka said.

Alleging that the AAP government in Delhi had been a failure, she appealed to people to be wary of the “Delhi model of governance” being flaunted by the party.

She claimed that AAP was a “branch of the RSS”, and had an ideology similar to that of the BJP. “As the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 by misleading people about its Gujarat model, AAP is also selling its Delhi model in Punjab to grab power. Don’t be misled as both Gujarat and Delhi models exist only on papers and in advertisements,” she said. Interestingly, she did not utter a single word against SAD-BSP alliance in her 11-minute speech.

She said she was married into a Punjabi family and could feel and understand Punjabiyat. “Punjabis have never compromised on principles and that was proved during the farmers’ agitation,” she said.

Priyanka was accompanied by Congress candidates from Kotkapura, Jaito, Faridkot and Muktsar Assembly seats.

Later, addressing a gathering at Dhuri, she again targeting AAP leaders for making big announcements about development in Delhi, where the “ground reality was much different”. “When farm laws were passed, you sat at New Delhi borders for more than a year. No one came to help you, but our leaders always worked for you,” she claimed.

She said unemployment and rising inflation were big challenges and asked all to choose the next state government wisely.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu and senior party leader Sunil Jakhar shared the stage with her.

Priyanka had lunch with local women and also visited the house of a local farmer.

#capt amarinder singh #navjot sidhu #priyanka gandhi #priyanka gandhi vadra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Punjab

On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief

3
Punjab Punjab polls

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

4
Punjab Election Punjab polls

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

5
Punjab

Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

6
Punjab

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

7
Nation

IMD predicts two spells of rain, snow in North India this week

8
Nation

Two decades after department's lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen

9
Haryana

Second woman's body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

10
Nation WHO-ICMR STUDY

41.4 per cent Indian adults not sweating it out

Don't Miss

View All
41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Top Stories

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats

Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...

India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days

India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days

The daily Covid cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight c...

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Beopar mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Verka

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Congress candidate

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams