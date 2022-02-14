Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

Tribune News Service

Kotkapura/Dhuri, February 13

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday targeted Capt Amarinder Singh, saying that he had to be replaced as he was running the government on the directions of the BJP at the Centre.

‘AAP has emerged from right-wing RSS’ AAP is a branch of the RSS. As BJP came to power in 2014 by touting its Gujarat model, AAP is also selling its Delhi model in Punjab. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Addressing a public meeting at Kotkapura in support of Congress candidate Ajaipal Singh Sandhu ahead of the February 20 poll, she also accused AAP of planning to govern Punjab from Delhi, as per the dictates of party convener Arvind Kejriwal.

On Captain being removed as Punjab CM in September last year, she said: “It is true there were some deficiencies in our government here, which we addressed. The government had stopped running from Punjab. It was running from Delhi. It was being run by the BJP-led government. That is why we had to change the government,” Priyanka said.

Alleging that the AAP government in Delhi had been a failure, she appealed to people to be wary of the “Delhi model of governance” being flaunted by the party.

She claimed that AAP was a “branch of the RSS”, and had an ideology similar to that of the BJP. “As the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 by misleading people about its Gujarat model, AAP is also selling its Delhi model in Punjab to grab power. Don’t be misled as both Gujarat and Delhi models exist only on papers and in advertisements,” she said. Interestingly, she did not utter a single word against SAD-BSP alliance in her 11-minute speech.

She said she was married into a Punjabi family and could feel and understand Punjabiyat. “Punjabis have never compromised on principles and that was proved during the farmers’ agitation,” she said.

Priyanka was accompanied by Congress candidates from Kotkapura, Jaito, Faridkot and Muktsar Assembly seats.

Later, addressing a gathering at Dhuri, she again targeting AAP leaders for making big announcements about development in Delhi, where the “ground reality was much different”. “When farm laws were passed, you sat at New Delhi borders for more than a year. No one came to help you, but our leaders always worked for you,” she claimed.

She said unemployment and rising inflation were big challenges and asked all to choose the next state government wisely.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu and senior party leader Sunil Jakhar shared the stage with her.

Priyanka had lunch with local women and also visited the house of a local farmer.

