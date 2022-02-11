Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in Dhuri, Dera Bassi, Kotkapura on Feb 13

Chandigarh: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies in the Malwa region — Dhuri, Dera Bassi and Kotkapura — on February 13. A star campaigner, Priyanka will land at Bathinda and proceed to the rally sites. Sources said the rallies are aimed at giving a push to the party that faces a challenge from AAP, especially in the Malwa region. With dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on furlough, Congress leaders feel it is a BJP ploy to sway the followers’ vote in Malwa. Besides, Rahul Gandhi will again visit the state around February 15. TNS
Govt declares paid holiday on Feb 20
Chandigarh: The state government has declared a paid holiday on February 20 (Sunday) on account of voting for the 2022 Assembly elections. A spokesperson said February 20 would be a paid holiday in respect of all persons employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment situated in Punjab and entitled to vote in the Assembly elections on the day.
