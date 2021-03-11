Probe attack on Rakesh Tikait, says SKM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday sought judicial inquiry into the incident where ink was thrown on farm leader Rakesh Tikait in Bangalore, Karnataka. Dr Darshan Pal of the SKM said officers who allowed the attack to take place should be punished at the earliest. He also demanded security for the farm leader.

