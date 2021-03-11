Probe attack on Rakesh Tikait, says SKM

Chandigarh, May 30
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday sought judicial inquiry into the incident where ink was thrown on farm leader Rakesh Tikait in Bangalore, Karnataka. Dr Darshan Pal of the SKM said officers who allowed the attack to take place should be punished at the earliest. He also demanded security for the farm leader.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder
In spotlight following Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle
Cabinet meet, training for MLAs deferred | DGP VK Bhawra wa...
Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents
The accused did not flee the spot after the crime but waited...