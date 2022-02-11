Probe distribution of ticket: Shamsher Singh Dullo to Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Days ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo has sought a high-level probe into alleged conspiracy to sideline traditional Congressmen in distribution of party ticket for the polls.

Blaming Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the screening committee for selection of candidates, Dullo said: “As a result of wrong distribution of ticket, many traditional Congress leaders have been forced to leave the party or sit at home.”

Many forced to quit As a result of wrong distribution of ticket, many Congress men have been forced to leave the party or sit at home. —Shamsher Singh Dullo, Congress MP

He cited the examples of senior leaders HS Hanspal, Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Raman Behl, Malkit Singh Dakha, Jagmohan Singh Kang, Amrik Dhillon, Joginder Singh Mann, Kewal Dhillon, Harminder Jassi, KK Bawa, besides Daaman Bajwa, most of whom had joined other parties or were sitting at home in protest.

To lodge his protest and seek a probe, Dullo claimed he had urged the party high command to review the candidates after the first list of candidates was announced, but nothing happened.

He said the party would face the consequences for “sidelining and insulting” the traditional Congress leaders. “Rather, leaders having links with liquor mafia have been given the ticket. The MLAs who have links with mafias have been fielded by the party,” he asserted.

The former PCC chief said the party high command was kept in the dark and misled about the choice of candidates, citing winning ability of the candidates. —

#shamsher singh dullo