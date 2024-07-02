Punjab: Probe illegal transfer of state carriage permits, say bus operators

Chandigarh, July 1
A number of complaints about the alleged illegal transfer of state carriage permits of private transporters have been received at the offices of the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary, Transport.
Influential bus operators are said to be among the beneficiaries of such illegal transfers. It has been pointed out that there is no provision of transferring state carriage permits under the Motor Vehicles Act, except in case of the permit holder’s death. This illegal practice was not only causing loss to the state transport undertakings, but also to small operators.
“The illegal transfer of state carriage permits allows influential beneficiaries to obtain extension of routes besides undertaking more trips, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer,” said Jasbinder Singh Grewal, general secretary of the Small Scale Bus Operators Association.
Illegal permit transfers were taking place under the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) at Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Patiala, the association pointed out. Such applications were jointly put up by the sellers and buyers of permits and objections are sought within 30 days.
“The illegal practice has been going on right under the nose of the authorities,” Grewal alleged. The matter had also been brought to the notice of Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, he added.
The minister did not respond to the calls despite repeated attempts.
Alleging that the transport mafia was still ruling the roost, Grewal said the RTAs were accepting applications for the transfer of permits without caring for rules.
The association has demanded a probe into such wrongdoings.
Loss to exchequer
The illegal transfer of state carriage permits allows influential beneficiaries to obtain extension of routes besides undertaking more trips, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer. — Jasbinder Grewal, gen secy, bus operators’ body
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...
Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals for ghosting her on their marriage in Bihar
The police said the victim and the accused were in a relatio...