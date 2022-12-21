Probe money spent by AAP on ads in Himachal: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

The SAD today appealed to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct AAP to pay for all advertisements issued by it in electronic, print and social media to promote the party in Himachal, Gujarat and other states, asserting that this could not be done at the cost of the Punjab taxpayers.

SAD senior leader and former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema also requested the Governor to institute a probe to quantify the amount which had been wasted in this manner and direct AAP to pay the same from its coffers to compensate the Punjab government.

The Opposition blamed the government for throttling the media’s voice.

In a letter to the Governor, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said the government had been withholding the issuance of government advertisements to those newspapers and channels which it wanted to pressurise into submission.

