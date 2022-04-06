Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling 'drugs' goes viral

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 5

Despite the change of guard in the state, drugs are being sold openly in the region. A video of a woman allegedly selling drugs at Bir Talab Basti here has gone viral on the social media. On the basis of the video, the police have started a probe.

9 deaths in 2 weeks Nine deaths have been reported due to drug overdose in the past two weeks in Bathinda

Bir Talab Basti area has earned the notoriety of being the hub of illicit liquor and drug trade

The video purportedly shows a youth standing at the gate of the woman’s house. After a while, the woman emerges and hands over a packet of drugs. After taking money from the youth, she hands over another packet to a second man and both “clients” leave.

Illicit liquor and drug trade has been flourishing in the rural areas of the district, which has seen nine deaths due to drug overdose in the past two weeks. The Bir Talab Basti area has earned the notoriety of being the hub of illicit liquor and drug trade here.

Earlier, several incidents of drug sale had been reported in this rural area, drawing criticism from the local populace.

A youth from Bir Talab village claimed many people from the city and nearby villages came daily to purchase illicit liquor and drugs.

With the new dispensation at the helm, many villages had announced war on drugs and vowed to hand over those peddling or consuming drug to the police. Even the police claim to have initiated steps to curb illegal sale of drugs, but the video belies these.

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said: “We have taken note of the video pertaining to sale of drugs by a woman and are registering a case against her.”

The police were continuously carrying out raids and holding meetings with villagers to curb the menace, she said.

#drug menace