Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 23

An official document wherein then Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh had in 2019 ordered the formation of a three-member committee to probe the complicity of Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) officials in an alleged multi-crore industrial plot allotment scam has gone missing.

In the document, Capt Amarinder sought to examine findings of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) that had asked for permission from the PSIEC MD to book six corporation officials for their alleged role in the allotment of industrial plots to their kin and acquaintances.

The matter came to the fore as with the change of guard, the VB again took up the matter and sought the record of plot allotments and related documents.

The probe committee — comprising MD, PSIEC; CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion; and MD, PSIDC — in its April 2019 report had concluded that the allegations against the officers were unfounded and unsustainable in the eyes of law. In a communication to the VB in October last year, a senior functionary of the PSIEC, while denying permission to the bureau to probe the matter, said two detailed inquiries had been conducted and the charges levelled against the corporation officers had not been proved.

Meanwhile giving anxious moments to the authorities, an internal fact-finding committee of the corporation has questioned various officials pertaining to the record of the movement register for March-April 2019.

Kumar Amit, MD, PSIEC, said the corporation had written to the SSP, Chandigarh Police, to register an FIR over the non-traceable document.

