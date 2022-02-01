Probe ordered against Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, claims AAP's Raghav Chadha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The Aam Aadmi Party has welcomed the order by Governor Banwari Lal Purohit asking the DGP to conduct a high-level inquiry into allegations of illegal sand mining against CM Charanjit Channi.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, state affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha said the AAP had submitted a letter to the Governor demanding an inquiry against Channi.

Chadha thanked the Governor for “accepting” their demand and hoped the Punjab Police would conduct a “fair and independent” investigation in the matter and punish the guilty.

Referring to the letter related to the order of inquiry, Chadha claimed the Governor had taken cognisance of the matter and ordered DGP VK Bhawra to take action against Channi for illegal sand mafia at Jindapur village in his Chamkaur Sahib segment.

“The Governor has asked the DGP to conduct a high-level inquiry into illegal sand mining and submit a report,” he claimed. Chadha asked the DGP and Punjab Police not to work under political pressure and register an FIR against the CM after conducting a fair and independent probe.

Chadha said: “We have already exposed sand mafia in Chamkaur Sahib and said he and his relatives are associated with the sand mafia. Punjab can never be safe in the hands of a Chief Minister accused of sand mafia.”

The AAP was keeping an eye on the Punjab Police probe as it was a “serious” matter, he said. In case of any lapse in the investigation, the party would raise voice against it and bring the truth to the people, he added.

Reacting to the allegations, Sunil Jakhar, former PCC chief, said: “Apparently the highest court deciding a drug case kept the election process in mind, but the Governor has no such compunction instituting inquiry against the CM. Forget the constitutional propriety, even remaining shards of federalism demolished. The EC should stall order's execution.” —

