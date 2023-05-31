Process for SGPC general election set to commence

Amritsar, May 30
The process of holding the long-pending general election of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is all set to start.
Chief Election Commissioner, Gurdwara Elections, Justice SS Saron (retd) has directed the Chief Secretary, Punjab, and all the DCs to start preparing electoral rolls for the elections.
The eligibility criteria has been fixed as per Section 49 the Sikh Gurdwara Act, which states that the voter has to be a ‘Gursikh’ who has attained 21 years of age or above. The one who shaves his beard or colours his hair or beard, consumes cigarette, alcohol or any intoxicant should be barred from this election process. The last general election was held in 2011.
