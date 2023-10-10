Process to shift nursing PhD scholars from Desh Bhagat University begins

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, October 9

The Indian Nursing Council (INC) today asked the state government to shift PhD scholars enrolled in nursing stream at Desh Bhagat University (DBU) to other institutions.

Earlier on Thursday, the council had asked the Punjab Government to immediately withdraw the recognition granted to the university and shift all nursing students to other recognised colleges.

The INC executive committee had also resolved that nursing certificate given by the university would not be treated as recognised under the Indian Nursing Council Act.

In a letter, INC secretary Dr Sarvjeet Kaur asked the Punjab’s Special Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research, to shift PhD scholars of nursing stream from the university. Writing in continuation of Thursday’s communication, the INC said, “Students currently enrolled in nursing programmes, including ANM/GNM/BSc (nursing)/Post Basic BSc (nursing) MSc (nursing) and PhD (nursing), should be transferred to or adjusted in the approved colleges.”

The Tribune had earlier highlighted in its columns that Desh Bhagat University had enrolled PhD scholars for nursing at a mass scale, with as many as 170 PhD students in the stream.

Meanwhile, following the order of the INC to close down all the nursing courses at Desh Bhagat University, the state government has started the process to shift students to other institutions.

Sources also revealed that the government was likely to come out with final order to shut down all the nursing courses at DBU tomorrow.

List of vacant seats finalised

According to sources, the Punjab Nursing Council has almost finalised list for vacant nursing seats in various courses, so that the nursing students could be shifted from Desh Bhagat University (DBU) to other institutions located in the state.