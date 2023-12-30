Procession marks end of Jor Mela

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 29
Even as the annual three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela concluded yesterday, various groups of Nihangs led by their respective jathedars took out a concluding ‘mohalla’ (procession) from their deras to Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib, where the Sahibzadas were cremated.
After paying obeisance at the gurdwara they exhibited their skills in martial arts and performed various types of adventure sports on their horses. A large number of police personnel were deputed to avert any untoward incident.
