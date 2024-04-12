Prodded by AAP, Punjab MPs Sanjeev Arora, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal meet Kejriwal’s wife

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 11

Three of the seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab today showed solidarity with Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal who is in the ED custody.

According to information, the MPs - Sanjeev Arora, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Ashok Kumar Mittal were called by the party top brass today following the political furore that has arisen over the “silence” of some of the MPs on the political crisis faced by the party. These MPs have reportedly been asked to become politically active in the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

2 MPs change profile pictures, Mittal suspends X account MPs were reportedly asked to change their profile pictures on their social media accounts

While MP Sanjeev Arora has changed his profile picture, replacing it with that of an incarcerated Kejriwal, MP Ashok Kumar Mittal suspended his ‘X’ account

None of the three MPs — Sahney, BS Seechewal and Harbhajan Singh — changed their pictures

The Tribune, in its news columns on Tuesday, reported that the silence of these MPs were baffling party leaders and the cadre.

Today, the MPs were reportedly asked to change their profile pictures on their social media accounts. While MP Sanjeev Arora has changed his picture, replacing it with the picture of an incarcerated Kejriwal, MP Ashok Kumar Mittal suspended his X account. MP Sahney has not changed his picture, nor have the other two MPs - Balbir Singh Seechewal and Harbhajan Singh. The latter two were not present at the meeting at Delhi.

A source close to Seechewal said he was also called to Delhi, but he could not go because of “persistent back pain”. Ever since Kejriwal’s arrest, all AAP leaders were asked to change their profile pictures, replacing these with pictures of Kejriwal.

The three MPs, who reached Delhi later met Sunita Kejriwal along with their spouses. They were accompanied by MP and national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

Taking to The Tribune, both Arora and Sahney said they went to meet and express solidarity with Sunita in her difficult times. “We told her that we have full faith in the judiciary and that we are sure that justice will prevail,” they added.

Meanwhile, there is still no news of MP Raghav Chadha, who is reportedly in London, returning anytime soon. He has been active on X, posting and reposting events and statements given by his party colleagues.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Rajya Sabha