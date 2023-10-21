Produce stocked at cremation ground

Muktsar, October 20
The tardy pace of paddy lifting has choked mandi with grain bags and farmers at Badal village here have now started unloading their produce at the cremation ground.
Farmers said the unloading of paddy at the cremation ground started today. The cremation ground’s boundary wall towards the focal point was also partially demolished.
Gaurav Garg, District Mandi Officer, Muktsar, said, “I can comment only after getting the report from ground zero.”
