Production warrant issued against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, October 18
The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar has issued production warrant against former Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The warrant has been issued in a complaint case filed by ex-DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against the former Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for October 21.
The court also dismissed Sidhu’s fresh application, seeking permission to appear as a witness through video-conferencing.
The court observed that earlier also Sidhu had moved a similar plea, which was declined. Thereafter, he moved the Sessions Court, which also dismissed his plea.
