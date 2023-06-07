Prof Rajeev Sood appointed BFUHS Vice Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The Governor of Punjab and Chancellor of universities in the state, Banwarilal Purohit, has appointed Prof Rajeev Sood as the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

Professor Sood has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from the date he assumes charge.

Yesterday, the Governor had interviewed five doctors whose names had been sent to him by the state government last month.

A committee led by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua had shortlisted five medical professionals for the post.

Others who were shortlisted were Prof Rakesh Sehgal, Dean, PGI, Chandigarh, Prof Baljinder Singh, Professor in the Department of Nuclear Medicine, PGI, Prof Jagdish Chander, former head, Department of Microbiology, GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, and Prof KK Aggarwal, former Principal, Government Medical College, Patiala.