Programme for NRIs at Moga today

Chandigarh, December 25
As part of the ongoing NRI camps to resolve the grievances and problems of Punjabis residing abroad, the government will hold a ‘NRI Punjabian Nal Milni’ at Moga on December 26.
NRIs Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the programme being organised at Moga will cater to the NRIs of Moga, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mansa.
