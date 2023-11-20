Project on monitoring health stats of students remains non-starter

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, November 19

A philanthropist spent around Rs 3.75 lakh to provide 92 blood pressure and as many glucose monitors to government senior secondary schools in Muktsar district in May.

However, the project to monitor blood pressure and glucose of Class XI and XII students, has so far remained a non-starter.

Prof SPS Brar (retd) of Maha Badhar village said before purchasing the equipment, he held a detailed discussion with the then Deputy Commissioner and the District Education Officer (DEO).

“My aim was not just to monitor the blood pressure and glucose of Class XI and XII students but to make them resource persons so that they could conduct same test of their parents. However, the project is a non-starter to date,” said Brar.

He added, “We all know that diabetes and hypertension are silent killers. In rural areas, especially poor people are not much concerned about their health. The lack of awareness is a main reason behind the spread of chronic diseases.”

“The little efforts of my NGO, ‘Gurbachan Singh Gurdyal Kaur Science Foundation’, would have provided some health benefits to the needy. Recently, I met the Deputy Commissioner and apprised her of the situation.”

Kapil Sharma, Deputy District Education Officer, Muktsar, said, “This was a good initiative. Prof SPS Brar provided us with 92 blood pressure and as many glucose monitors. I was not aware that the philanthropist wanted to prepare students as resource persons and thus gave these equipment. If he wants to train the teachers and students, he should fix a day for the training session.”

In 2017-18, the district administration had conducted complete blood count (CBC) test of around 80,000 students enrolled in the government primary schools. The purpose of conducting this health survey was to identify students suffering from anaemia, leukaemia, malnutrition and several other diseases.

The reports were startling as 49,000 students were found anaemic. Thereafter, the administration had to provide medical assistance to the students. However, apart from Muktsar subdivision, nothing was done in Malout and Gidderbaha subdivisions.

#Muktsar