Prolonged cold wave to boost wheat yield: Experts

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, February 24

Prolonged cold wave conditions from December 15 to February 15 with good rainfall have come as a boon for farmers growing wheat crop in Punjab with agriculture experts anticipating an increase in yield by 1-2 quintals per hectare across the state, despite reports of yellow rust in sub-mountainous regions of the state.

However, agriculture experts have asked farmers to keep monitoring their wheat fields regularly and check the attack of aphids and yellow rust. They have also been asked to take preventive measures, if needed, as per the advice of agriculture scientists.

Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, a senior agro-scientist of the state agriculture department, described two months of prolonged cold weather conditions as ‘conducive’ and ‘beneficial’ for the wheat crop because the rain stopped on time paving way for a good sunshine in all regions of the state.

The cold weather conditions not only restrained the attack of insects or pests on the wheat crop during that period but also helped the growth of plants. “There is no attack of aphids or other insects and also no signs of yellow rust on wheat plants in our fields. We are hopeful of a good yield this year,” said Swaran Singh and Narinder Singh, farmers of Rode village in Moga.

No matter, the recent surveys conducted by the scientists of Punjab Agricultural University have revealed the presence of yellow rust in wheat fields on HD 2967, HD 3086 and some other un-recommended varieties near Anandpur Sahib and Nangal in Ropar district, but, it would have no negative impact on overall average production of wheat in the state.

The prevailing weather conditions are favourable for infection and spread of yellow rust in sub-mountaineous areas of Punjab; therefore, the Head of the Department of Plant Pathology of PAU, Ludhiana, Dr Narpinderjit Kaur Dhillon has advised the farmers of these areas to regularly monitor their wheat fields.

In case yellow rust is observed, it should be immediately managed by using fungicides. The adjoining fields near the infected ones should also be monitored critically for timely intervention to manage further spread of yellow rust, she said.