Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Bathinda, February 14

Farmers under the banner of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), and the BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), held demonstrations in different villages and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their “unfulfilled” demands and bail being granted to Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused, in Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Farm unions threatened to stage protests against the BJP leaders in the coming days. The BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) claimed that effigies of the PM were burnt in as many as 79 villages.

Shingara Singh Mann, chief, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “After repealing the three agri laws, there were various demands, which the Centre agreed to fulfill, following which the agitation was called off, but the Union Government has done nothing so far.”

He said, “A legal guarantee on the MSP, cancellation of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, compensation to kin of farmers who lost their lives during the farm stir, stern action against culprits of Lakhimpur Kheri incident and abolition of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, were some the key demands of farmers.”

Baldev Sandoha, general secretary, BKU (Sidhupur), said, “As the Centre failed to deliver on its promises made to farmers, we burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in various villages of Maur, Talwandi Sabo, Nathana, Sangat and Rampura Phul. The protests against the BJP and its leaders will continue in the coming days.” —