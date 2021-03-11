Promote e-office for more transparency in public delivery system, CM Bhagwant Mann directs authorities

Chandigarh, May 28

In a major step to bring more transparency in the public delivery system, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed the state authorities to promote digitisation culture in a big way through e-office in official functioning and reduce the burden of document management.

An official spokesperson said the state government was constantly working on to promote digitalisation to bring public services at the doorsteps of people and curtail down the traditional file system. He said this move will ensure the delivery of services in real time besides bringing more transparency in official working.

The Chief Minister also launched 122 online services through 526 Sewa Kendras across the state. These services related to departments of agriculture, local government, technical education, medical education and research, services like fertilizer and pesticides, license from agriculture department, duplicate certificates from technical education board/PTU, bed and breakfast homestay scheme, farm tourism scheme, provisional registration, permanent registration, duplicate registration certificate, foreign registration transfer related to Punjab Medical Council, NOC for fire safety, title transfer/name change in sewerage connection or water connection related to local government, can now be availed directly through Sewa Kendras expeditiously.

“Earlier, most of these services were provided in time consuming offline mode. Now, these services have been fully automated with computerised workflow with online status tracking,” the spokesman added.

CM Mann directed the Department of Governance Reforms to ensure inclusion of at least 100 more services under ambit of Sewa Kendras and also to make the citizen services applicable on m-Sewa and the Punjab Government portal so that a citizen can apply for services without even physically visiting the Sewa Kendra, said the spokesperson.