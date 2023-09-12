Promotions in Punjab on hold for techies with distance-learning degrees

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 11

In a major step against technocrats, who have acquired their diploma or degree through distance education, the Department of Local Government has put on hold their promotions.

Citing a communication from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the department has categorically conveyed to the competent authorities in all civic bodies to not entertain any application of promotion from such technocrats and also to not entertain application from those seeking permission to acquire the diploma of degree through distance learning.

The state government has swung into action against the staff who have allegedly taken department promotions on the basis of unrecognised diploma/degrees.

The employees are working in the engineering wing, town planning and other departments in civic bodies on the basis of degrees/diplomas that are not recognised by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or the UGC.

The Secretary, Department of Local Government, Ajoy Sharma has issued instructions in this regard. There are technocrats who have obtained stay from court and had even got promotions. Two separate orders have been issued as there are number of applications pending in different offices.

In the past, the department had asked such employees to appear before the competent authority regarding their diploma/degree. In 2017, the Supreme Court in a writ petition had pointed out that a degree/diploma in technical education through distance education programme from a deemed university was not valid.

Sources said the number of employees who got department promotions on the basis of unrecognised diploma/ degree was much bigger. Instead of asking the AICTE/UGC about the validity of diploma/degree, the department in the past has been asking the college/deemed university about the authenticity of the diploma/degree.

As per the practice, the AICTE and UGC are the government agencies that validate the authenticity of degrees/diplomas.

SC ruling went against employees

In a writ petition filed in 2017, the Supreme Court had pointed out that a degree/diploma in technical education through distance education programme from a deemed university was not valid. Sources said the number of employees who got department promotions on the basis of unrecognised diploma/ degree was much bigger.

#University Grant Commission UGC