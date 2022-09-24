 Property cases involving fraud can't be just civil disputes: Punjab and Haryana HC : The Tribune India

Property cases involving fraud can't be just civil disputes: Punjab and Haryana HC

Says cheating of gullible widespread & required to be curbed firmly

Property cases involving fraud can't be just civil disputes: Punjab and Haryana HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 23

In a significant judgment liable to change the way property frauds are dealt with, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that matters involving cheating and fraud cannot be taken away from the preview of “criminal wrong” by describing them as civil disputes. The High Court also made it clear that the cheating of the gullible by the property grabbers was widespread and required to be curbed firmly.

Accused denied anticipatory bail

The matter was brought to the High Court’s notice after an accused moved a plea for anticipatory bail in a cheating and criminal breach of trust case

Dismissing the plea, Justice Ashok Kumar Verma added it was well settled that Article 21 of the Constitution on protection of life and personal liberty was not an absolute right

“Such type of cheating is rampant in our society and is often adopted by fraudsters, property grabbers and unscrupulous persons by selling the property of innocent people further to a third party at their back thereby usurping their hard earned money. This has become a cakewalk to amass wealth illegally over night which needs to be curbed to save the innocent people with an iron hand,” Justice Ashok Kumar Verma asserted.

The matter was brought to the High Court’s notice after an accused moved a plea for anticipatory bail in a cheating and criminal breach of trust case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. Appearing before Justice Verma’s Bench, his counsel contended that attempt was to give “the colour of a criminal wrong” to a land dispute purely of civil nature between the petitioner and the complainant. It was at best a case of specific performance.

Justice Verma asserted that the petitioner had been specifically named in the FIR. A specific role was attributed to him that he, along with the co-accused, cheated and duped the complainant. There were, rather, “very grave” and serious allegations of fraud that he and co-accused sold a plot to some other person on March 30 after taking full and final payment against it from the complainant’s husband and a co-purchaser. This was allegedly done without cancelling the general power of attorney executed in the complainant’s favour.

Making it clear that such an act and conduct was required to be viewed with all seriousness, Justice Verma added the petitioner’s custodial interrogation was necessary for complete and effective probe. In case the same was denied to the investigating agency, it would leave several gaps and loopholes, adversely affecting the probe, which was uncalled for. “It could not be said to be a litigation purely of civil nature and was, rather, required to be taken seriously.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

In midnight hearing, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Haryana to immediately remove blockade by farmers on national highway in Kurukshetra

2
Nation

How Ankita's FB friend from Jammu helped police nab BJP leader's son who 'tried to force her to have physical relations with customers'

3
Nation

Video: Uttarakhand BJP leader's son arrested for woman employee's murder; his resort bulldozed after protest

4
Himachal

Baddi unit caught making fake BP drug under Glenmark label

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

6
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

7
Punjab

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

8
Punjab

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

9
Punjab

Six Punjab officials may face harsh penalty in scholarship scam

10
Nation

Canada unable to check hate crime, says miffed MEA, issues advisory

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

War of words between Punjab governor and CM continues; governor writes to CM

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...

Following assurance by govt of starting procurement process from today, BKU Charuni agrees to lift blockade

Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention

Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...

Watch: Owing to bad weather, Modi cancels visit to Himachal's Mandi; addresses BJYM rally virtually

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...


Cities

View All

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

Firing at barber’s shop in Amritsar over old enmity, police book 2 persons

SGPC: No state law can infringe on Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925

Key accused who planted IED under car of SI arrested

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO flays BJP over ‘Operation Lotus’

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

Freak mishap kills waste truck driver in Chandigarh

To cut queues, PGI mulls e-Sampark registrations

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

1984 anti-Sikh riots convict seeks suspension of sentence for liver, kidney transplant; Delhi HC seeks jail authority’s report

LG Saxena orders FIR against Delhi Jal Board, pvt bank officials over Rs 20 crore 'embezzlement'

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

Incident exposed AAP’s real face, says BJP leader

15-year-old Hoshiarpur girl makes it to Punjab U-19 cricket team

5th man charged for conspiracy to kill Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

CM Mann urges farmers to spend less on marriages

Crop diversification helps farmer raise cultivation area

Engineers' body raises red flag over illegal colonies, commercial buildings

Village civic bodies constitute dispute resolution committees

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Rs 2K-cr fine for failure to treat waste: Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu blames shoddy tendering process

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala