Property scam kingpin Arora sent to jail

Abohar, May 30
Nature Heights Infra Limited Managing Director Neeraj Arora was today sent to jail after one-day police remand in another case that was registered last week naming him along with directors Gaurav Chhabra and Dolly Arora under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC.
More than 110 cases, 50 of these in Fazilka district, had so far been registered against Neeraj Arora across the state.
In the latest case, Balwinder Singh of Ropar had said that he had deposited Rs 2,05,242 in instalment as the realtor firm offered to give residential plots but neither he was given a plot, nor money was refunded.
