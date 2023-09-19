Punjab: OTS scheme for property tax defaulters extended till March 2024

Patiala, September 18
Two weeks after it announced a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for property tax defaulters, the government has given an additional window of three months from January to March 2024 for people to pay all outstanding property and house tax arrears (of up to March 2023). The arrears can be paid with a levy of 50 per cent of otherwise applicable interest and penalty on the pending principal amount.
The Department of Local Government had announced the scheme on September 4. It had said that after the given window, the defaulters would be charged the full 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on the outstanding principal amount.
However, in a revised notification released on Monday, the department has extended the benefit for three more months.
