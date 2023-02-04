Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 3

Bathinda is all set to get a new bus stand on 16-acre thermal plant land on the Malout road. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced that the government would build a bus stand in Bathinda during the Republic Day function.

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Shukat Ahmed Parray said, “A proposal to construct a bus stand on around 15-16 acre land of thermal plant on the Malout road has been sent to the state government for approval.”

The project of constructing an AC bus stand on the Bathinda-Barnala road on the Bathinda Improvement Trust land has been lingering for the past 13 years, but now the Aam Aadmi Party has selected land for the project.

In 2009, the state government had sanctioned a 17.5-acre plot for the construction of Rs 60 crore AC bus stand. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had laid the foundation stone of the project in 2016.